Four-star RB Javin Simpkins releases top five schools

Four-star Miami (Fla.) Norland running back Javin Simpkins announced on Wednesday that he has narrowed his list of choices down to five programs.

Simpkins has 19 reported offers on his resume, but has trimmed things down to five finalists, a group that includes the Texas Longhorns.

Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and UCF are the other schools still under consideration by the 5’9, 175-pounder.

Simpkins was offered by the Longhorns last August and was previously committed to Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice while he was at Georgia Tech. Once Choice departed for USC and eventually Texas, Simpkins reopened his recruitment and has sense been in touch with Choice since his arrival in Austin.

Those ties have kept the Longhorns squarely in this recruitment and from the looks of things Simpkins’ finalists will likely be getting official visits at some point in the future.

In 2021, Simpkins had a shortened season due a shoulder injury, but he was still able to accumulate 512 yards on 49 carries for a whopping 10.4 yards per carry and two touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 115 yards an additional two scores.

A consensus four-star prospect, Simpkins is ranked as the No. 285 player nationally and the No. 20 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.