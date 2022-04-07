Bevo’s Daily Roundup: OU assistant Jay Valai: ‘It’s a drug being around’ HC Brent Venables

Recently hired Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Jay Valai, who’s working as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator, can’t get enough of head coach Brent Venables’ coaching style.
“I love it — it’s a drug being around him 24/7,” Valai said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “It’s always go, go, go, go. Passion, passion, passion. Intensity, intensity, intensity. You see why he is the best defensive mind in football. Just his mindset and how intentional he is and how he teaches. It’s not just boom, boom, boom. It’s teaching to the minute detail of everything we are talking on the football field. There is a reason. What is the weakness of the defense? Why are we doing this? Down-distance, why do we align like this?”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
247Sports: The Insider (Part 1): Breaking down the offense position by position at the mid-point of spring football
Inside Texas: Inside the Gameplan: Interpreting spring practice
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: Anthony Cook, Kitan Crawford make progress at safety
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns basketball: Big decisions coming
Inside Texas: Thursday: Bob Bowlsby, Texas, and Ja’Tavion Sanders
Inside Texas: ULM’s Terry Bowden offers look at Texas’ Week 1 opponent
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas baseball advanced stats update
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins releases top five schools
Texas in the mix for Utah Valley transfer C Fardaws Aimaq
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Scattershooting notes, thoughts from the updated 2024 Top247
247Sports: South Oak Cliff defender Billy Walton talks Texas visit and decision timeline
247Sports: Mike at Night: Notes on 2024 quarterbacks and South Oak Cliff prospects
247Sports: Ohio transfer Mark Sears talks schools involved, visits
247Sports: Five prospects in the updated 2024 Top247 Texas should consider offering
247Sports: New 2024 No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola feeling no pressure heading into junior season
247Sports: State of Texas leads the way in newly updated Top247 ranking
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: A decade later, Bob Bowlsby’s legacy as Big 12 boss looms large
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Especially now, the Big 12 needs a home run hire, not a whiff
Dallas Morning News: Bob Bowlsby says decision to retire from Big 12 was a matter of timing, not related to recent events
The Smoking Musket: WVU fans organize a grassroots donation that hits 100K in one weekend
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Aidan Bouman enters the transfer portal
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Step Into My Office: Gabe Kalscheur
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Ukraine’s Oleksiy Novikov won Europe’s Stongest Man and the reaction was incredible
SB Nation: Should the Lakers fire Rob Pelinka?
SB Nation: How Terry Taylor is playing big for the Pacers
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball assistant coach April Phillips will lead the San Jose State Spartans.
Welcome our new head @SanJoseStateWBB coach April Phillips!— San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) April 7, 2022
Proud to have you in the Spartan family @Coach_Aphil!
https://t.co/2fMIwNuEcW#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iRDe6Mxm2D
- Texas softball notched another win last night. This time, over UT-Arlington.
not sure if this ball ever landed@courtneyydayy | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/r80JFXfuuL— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 7, 2022
Loading comments...