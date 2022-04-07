Bevo’s Daily Roundup: OU assistant Jay Valai: ‘It’s a drug being around’ HC Brent Venables

Recently hired Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Jay Valai, who’s working as the Sooners’ co-defensive coordinator, can’t get enough of head coach Brent Venables’ coaching style.

“I love it — it’s a drug being around him 24/7,” Valai said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “It’s always go, go, go, go. Passion, passion, passion. Intensity, intensity, intensity. You see why he is the best defensive mind in football. Just his mindset and how intentional he is and how he teaches. It’s not just boom, boom, boom. It’s teaching to the minute detail of everything we are talking on the football field. There is a reason. What is the weakness of the defense? Why are we doing this? Down-distance, why do we align like this?”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas women’s basketball assistant coach April Phillips will lead the San Jose State Spartans.

Welcome our new head @SanJoseStateWBB coach April Phillips!



Proud to have you in the Spartan family @Coach_Aphil!



https://t.co/2fMIwNuEcW#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iRDe6Mxm2D — San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) April 7, 2022