Bevo’s Daily Roundup: LHSAA will allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL, setting the stage for Texas, other states to act next

The LHSAA voted yesterday to allow Louisiana high school athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness, much like college athletes have since it was allowed last summer.
In other words, there are about to be a handful of very rich 17 year olds.
The LHSAA will partner statewide with Eccker Sports to help athletes navigate contracts.
“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, said in a statement, according to WAFB. “There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us. The educational programming and toolbox they provide is going to be very valuable to all the individuals who participate in this and will benefit our students throughout the state.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: With more linemen coming, clock’s ticking for current Longhorns
Austin American-Statesman: Austin Todd returns as Big 12 play heats up for No. 7 Texas
Dallas Morning News: Making the Heisman case for (and against) Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Dallas Morning News: Standout RB Bijan Robinson ready to see what a healthy Longhorns offense can do in 2022
247Sports: Mike at Night: Late night chat going on now
247Sports: Morning Brew: Interesting development at left tackle, Anthony Cook’s development at safety and more
247Sports: Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo weighs in on teammates, NIL and changing UT’s culture
247Sports: Insider nuggets from Texas spring practice
247Sports: The Insider (Part 2): Position-by-position breakdown of Texas defense midway through spring practice
Inside Texas: Humidor: Team news and notes, latest on Jalen Hale, DB recruiting
Inside Texas: Friday: Give me more Moro Ojomo, please
Inside Texas: Moro Ojomo has had enough of losing
Inside Texas: How Murphy Stehly ended up at Texas, where he is one of the nation’s most feared hitters
Inside Texas: Texas football notes; Thursday, April 7th
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Four-star RB Javin Simpkins releases top five schools
Texas baseball advanced stats update
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Recruiting HUDdle up: Barrett Eddlemon talks Texas visit, late night recruiting chat highlights
247Sports: Texas priority Braylan Shelby recaps Texas visit, talks decision timeline
247Sports: South Oak Cliff defender Billy Walton talks Texas visit and decision timeline
Inside Texas: Sam Spiegelman talks Arch Manning, Texas recruiting, more
Inside Texas: Texas’ April recruiting visitor list
Inside Texas: Texas quarterback recruiting targets for class of 2024
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders swept in the desert
Rock Chalk Talk: Championship player ratings to the theme of KU football victories since the Tom Hayes era ended
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NFL mock draft 2022: Latest first-round projections after Eagles-Saints trade
SB Nation: Why Danny Green got his Raptors ring 3 years late
SB Nation: Tiger Woods at The Masters: Updates from Round 1 at Augusta
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- It’s a triple-header this weekend for Texas baseball, against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Series opener tonight. https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/ofTMHqmwRI— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 8, 2022
- Red River Rivalry weekend starts today for Texas softball, as they take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Happy Longhorn Friday y'all #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8EmaQ6PIky— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 8, 2022
Loading comments...