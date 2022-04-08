Bevo’s Daily Roundup: LHSAA will allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL, setting the stage for Texas, other states to act next

The LHSAA voted yesterday to allow Louisiana high school athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness, much like college athletes have since it was allowed last summer.

In other words, there are about to be a handful of very rich 17 year olds.

The LHSAA will partner statewide with Eccker Sports to help athletes navigate contracts.

“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, said in a statement, according to WAFB. “There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us. The educational programming and toolbox they provide is going to be very valuable to all the individuals who participate in this and will benefit our students throughout the state.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: With more linemen coming, clock’s ticking for current Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman: Austin Todd returns as Big 12 play heats up for No. 7 Texas

Dallas Morning News: Making the Heisman case for (and against) Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Dallas Morning News: Standout RB Bijan Robinson ready to see what a healthy Longhorns offense can do in 2022

247Sports: Mike at Night: Late night chat going on now

247Sports: Morning Brew: Interesting development at left tackle, Anthony Cook’s development at safety and more

247Sports: Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo weighs in on teammates, NIL and changing UT’s culture

247Sports: Insider nuggets from Texas spring practice

247Sports: The Insider (Part 2): Position-by-position breakdown of Texas defense midway through spring practice

Inside Texas: Humidor: Team news and notes, latest on Jalen Hale, DB recruiting

Inside Texas: Friday: Give me more Moro Ojomo, please

Inside Texas: Moro Ojomo has had enough of losing

Inside Texas: How Murphy Stehly ended up at Texas, where he is one of the nation’s most feared hitters

Inside Texas: Texas football notes; Thursday, April 7th

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Four-star RB Javin Simpkins releases top five schools

Texas baseball advanced stats update

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Recruiting HUDdle up: Barrett Eddlemon talks Texas visit, late night recruiting chat highlights

247Sports: Texas priority Braylan Shelby recaps Texas visit, talks decision timeline

247Sports: South Oak Cliff defender Billy Walton talks Texas visit and decision timeline

Inside Texas: Sam Spiegelman talks Arch Manning, Texas recruiting, more

Inside Texas: Texas’ April recruiting visitor list

Inside Texas: Texas quarterback recruiting targets for class of 2024

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders swept in the desert

Rock Chalk Talk: Championship player ratings to the theme of KU football victories since the Tom Hayes era ended

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: NFL mock draft 2022: Latest first-round projections after Eagles-Saints trade

SB Nation: Why Danny Green got his Raptors ring 3 years late

SB Nation: Tiger Woods at The Masters: Updates from Round 1 at Augusta

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

It’s a triple-header this weekend for Texas baseball, against the TCU Horned Frogs.