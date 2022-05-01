4-star WR Johntay Cook reveals top 5 schools

Four-star DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook II announced earlier today that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five programs, including the Texas Longhorns.

Cook has 40 reported offers to date, but has now whittled it down to five finalists before making official visits.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Johntay Cook II is down to 5️⃣ Schools



The 6'0 180 WR from Desoto, TX is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the'23 Class (No. 6 WR)





Cook has long been a high priority for the Longhorns staff and has been prioritized by head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since arriving in Austin. Texas has found themselves in Cook’s final group along with Florida, Jackson State, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

While the finalist group as a whole is pretty formidable, this looks like a battle that will come down to in-state rivals Texas and Texas A&M. Cook made multiple visits to both campuses this spring and I think it would be a small upset if he ended up leaving the state.

Cook is the No. 8-ranked wide receiver prospect in the country, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, and is the No. 41 prospect overall.

Over the last two seasons Cook has accumulated 81 receptions for 1,496 yards and 29 touchdowns.