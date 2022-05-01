4-star WR Jaden Greathouse announces final 4 schools

Four-star Austin Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse announced on Sunday that his recruitment is now down to four programs.

Greathouse told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that his recruitment is down to Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

The Longhorns have been on Greathouse trail dating back to 2020 when they first extended an offer. Greathouse has been an extremely productive player for Westlake, producing 3,134 receiving yards on 182 receptions and 43 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Being a local prospect has allowed the Longhorns to host Greathouse multiple times this spring and now they will get to host him for an official visit before he makes his commitment. It has been reported that Greathouse could make a commitment before the season, so it would not surprise me if official visits to his finalists are scheduled in the near future.

Greathouse is the 19th-ranked wide receiver prospect according to 247Sports and the 111th-ranked prospect overall.