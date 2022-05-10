Podcast: Baseball trying to catch its stride

After getting swept by the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns’ baseball team needed to rebound in a major way. They roared back and run-ruled Houston Baptist and appeared to be cruising after a big doubleheader sweep of the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas narrowly missed a perfect week thanks to yet another bullpen meltdown, blowing a lead in the sixth inning. What can we take away from the successful performances and how can Texas try to mask the bullpen deficiency with just one week left in the regular season?

We also dive in on a successful week of tennis from the men and the women as they start their march in the NCAA tournament, the softball getting hot at the right time, and the women’s golf team’s strong opening round in the NCAA tournament.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)