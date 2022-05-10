Pittsburgh transfer WR Jordan Addison taking official visit to Texas

The Texas Longhorns are hosting Pittsburgh Panthers transfer wide receiver Jordan Addison on an official visit this week, according to multiple reports, news that emerged after Addison posted a picture in an Austin hotel room to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Considered the top-ranked player in the NCAA transfer portal, Addison made national news last week as reports emerged that Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi called USC head coach Lincoln Riley multiple times before Addison’s name officially appeared in the portal making allegations of tampering.

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. But he’s intent on improving his NFL Draft stock, a task made increasingly difficult at Pittsburgh after the graduation of quarterback Kenny Pickett and the departures of his offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

So beyond the reputation of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian as an innovative offensive mind, Addison’s visit to the Forty Acres is at least in part about reconnecting with Brennan Marion, his wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh whom Sarkisian hired to replace Andre Coleman in late December.

After losing three wide receivers to the portal prior to the May 1 deadline to maintain eligibility for the 2022 season, the Longhorns lack depth at the position, although Sarkisian has added Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall during the offseason. If Texas can land Addison, too, he would provide yet another deep threat to complement Neyor and Xavier Worthy.

Alabama and USC are also considered contenders for Addison.