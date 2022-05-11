Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas WR Joshua Moore reportedly won’t play at SMU after all

The Dallas Morning News reports that former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore, who initially committed to the SMU Mustangs as a transfer, won’t suit up for the Mustangs after all.
Been hinting at it in some previous stories, but multiple sources indicate former Texas WR Joshua Moore is not expected to come to SMU.— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) May 10, 2022
Helps explain why SMU added two transfers WRs this week in former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon and former Miss. State WR Teddy Knox.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Dallas Morning News: Five reasons for pessimism heading into Texas’ 2022 football season
Dallas Morning News: NIL expert predicts $50,000 minimum pay for Power 5 players
247Sports: Jordan Addison could be much-needed final piece of revamped WR room for Steve Sarkisian, Texas
247Sports: With honors stacking up, Texas 1B Ivan Melendez gains traction for national player of the year
247Sports: Morning Brew: Sarkisian’s philosophical shift on defense for 2022 and much more
Inside Texas: How do Biletnikoff winners fare the year after they win the award?
Inside Texas: IT Today: Steve Sarkisian discusses mishap in connecting to team in 2021
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 22 Texas smashes Texas Southern, 12-2
Pittsburgh transfer WR Jordan Addison taking official visit to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Texas target Will Randle talks Longhorn spring game, summer visits
247Sports: Morning Brew: The latest on Texas’ pursuit of Pitt transfer receiver Jordan Addison
247Sports: Texas visit scores big with four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad
247Sports: Expanding on the 2024 QB picture and key June visit weekend
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns: David Hicks a priority, DL targets official visits set
Inside Texas: Wednesday: Steve Sarkisian answers a recruiting question
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: TCU 11, Incarnate Word 7: Frogs walk it off with 11th inning grand slam
The Smoking Musket: Kpogba-Dixon 2022 - What’s the ceiling for West Virginia’s new linebacker tandem?
The Smoking Musket: Jacob Watters named National Player of the Week
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Embiid, Sixers lose Game 5 to Heat
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing Tyreek Hill is the saddest Dolphins hype video possible
SB Nation: Jaire Alexander and where the NFL’s fifth-year options stand
SB Nation: Personnel tweaks in game 5 fueled Phoenix’s throttling of Dallas
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Slow news day!
How I’m sleeping knowing Quinn Ewers is my QB1 pic.twitter.com/HgzeKuxy6Y— Steady Eddy (@SteadyE69) May 8, 2022
Loading comments...