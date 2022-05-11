Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas WR Joshua Moore reportedly won’t play at SMU after all

The Dallas Morning News reports that former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore, who initially committed to the SMU Mustangs as a transfer, won’t suit up for the Mustangs after all.

Been hinting at it in some previous stories, but multiple sources indicate former Texas WR Joshua Moore is not expected to come to SMU.



Helps explain why SMU added two transfers WRs this week in former Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon and former Miss. State WR Teddy Knox. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) May 10, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Slow news day!