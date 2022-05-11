Texas OL Isaiah Hookfin finalizing medical scholarship

The official end of Texas Longhorns redshirt junior offensive lineman Isaiah Hookfin’s football career on the Forty Acres is in the works, head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed on Wednesday at the Texas Fight Tour in Dallas.

At a @TexasExes event in Dallas, Texas HC Steve Sarkisian provided an update on whether OL Isaiah Hookfin, who was in an offseason motorcycle accident, will be put on medical scholarship:



“He will not be available this fall. It’s getting finalized for that to be the case.” — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) May 12, 2022

Hookfin did not participate in spring practice after fracturing eight ribs, breaking his collarbone and forearm, and lacerating his spleen in a December motorcycle accident that left him believing that his helmet saved his life.

Shoutout @LS2HelmetsUS had a major motorcycle accident fractured 8 ribs broke, my collar bone, forearm, and lacerated my spleen but my head came back in one piece with the helmet barely looking damaged. That helmet is probably the only reason I’m alive. pic.twitter.com/lKHuOYLhD5 — Hook (@IsaiahHookfin) December 2, 2021

A late-rising prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, Hookfin’s contentious recruitment between Baylor and Texas, which included Hookfin putting off a planned commitment to the Bears on Early Signing Day, ultimately ended with the Fort Bend Dulles product signing with the Longhorns at the end of the early signing period.

Hookfin finished the cycle as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 250 player nationally and the No. 21 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Considered a developmental prospect, Hookfin redshirted in 2019 before competing for a starting job in preseason camp as a redshirt freshman. Unfortunately for Hookfin, he then suffered the first major setback of his Texas career, as a shoulder injury limited him to one game and eventually required surgery. When he returned in 2021, he appeared in the game against Rice, but wasn’t able to emerge as a rotation player prior to his motorcycle accident.

With the news of Isaiah Hookfin’s pending medical retirement, Texas got four appearances and one start out of the three 2019 offensive line signees, a group that also included top-60 prospect Tyler Johnson and four-star Javonne Shepherd.

The attrition rate for the entire class is rather unbelievable, as well. Of the 26 signees in the No. 3-ranked class, only five are set to start preseason camp with the Horns — running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, tight end Brayden Liebrock, defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, and linebacker David Gbenda.

Texas now sits at 83 scholarship players for the 2022 season.