Podcast: Sark and the development of quarterbacks

For the second year in a row, the Texas Longhorns have a quarterback battle on their hands.

Sophomore quarterback Hudson Card is locked in a battle with Quinn Ewers, who took a long and winding path to end up at Texas after earning one of the highest evaluations of a high school quarterback of all time. Card, no slouch of his own, was the No. 59 player in the country a few cycles ago, meaning Steve Sarkisian has two highly-talented quarterbacks to develop and choose from.

Sarkisian is known as one of the elite quarterback recruiters in college football, having coached six first-round draft picks and two Heisman winners in his time as a quarterback coach, offensive coordinator, and head coach prior to his time at Texas. He now has another opportunity to mold two elite-level talents, needing whichever one he chooses to lead his offense to reach their ceiling quickly for both his sake and the sake of the program overall. Their success, or lack thereof, in 2022 could set the trajectory for the remaining years of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas.

