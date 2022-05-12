Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Is an FBS breakaway imminent?

The buzz around the college football world these days is the likelihood of FBS conferences – yes, all 10 of them, including the Group of Five – might break away from the NCAA model altogether. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips recent comments suggest it’s a possibility.
“This is the time to do it when you’re reorganizing a structure like the NCAA,” Phillips said, according to 247Sports. “What are you doing with the sport of football? Does it need to be managed separately? Do you need to have a governance structure? Those are questions we should be asking ourselves.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: NCAA thinks it can fix NIL abuses? Yeah, good luck with that
Austin American-Statesman: With finals exams on deck, Texas passes a test against Texas Southern
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: But seriously, why can’t Austin have its own NFL team, too?
247Sports: Will major college football peel away from the NCAA? Leaders considering it
Inside Texas: New CFB variation will expedite roster Darwinism
Inside Texas: Thursday: Jordan Addison and the future of CFB
Inside Texas: How to add freshman to the Texas offensive line
Inside Texas: IT Today: Chris Beard on Dylan Disu, search for a new assistant
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Steve Sarkisian says Texas will play more man-to-man coverage in 2022
Texas OL Isaiah Hookfin finalizing medical scholarship
Reacts Survey Results: Texas fans give thumbs up to new court design
Podcast: Sark and the development of quarterbacks
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Mike at Night: Updating where things stand with Jordan Addison
247Sports: College Basketball Recruiting Rankings: Top 20 classes for 2022
247Sports: Where did Texas signees land in final 247Sports Top 150 rankings update?
Inside Texas: 2025 quarterback Sawyer Anderson is one to watch for the Longhorns, nation
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns ten most wanted recruits
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Austin American-Statesman: Can anyone deny OU another Big 12 title? Meet the contenders in OKC
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia baseball wins Backyard Brawl series
Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins, Warriors lose Game 5 134-95
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Celtics collapse to Bucks 110-107 on last-second Bobby Portis put back
SB Nation: Bucks-Celtics Game 5 was an instant classic that will define the NBA Playoffs
SB Nation: Bill Plaschke reported that he’s heard Phil Jackson wants to trade LeBron James, keep Russell Westbrook
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 6pm Central today.
postseason ready #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ECX4Nck0Vw— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 12, 2022
Loading comments...