Former Texas F Tre Mitchell signs with West Virginia

After taking a personal leave of absence from the Texas Longhorns in February and entering the NCAA transfer portal last month, forward Tre Mitchell signed a graint-in-aid agreement with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday, the school announced.

Mitchell has two years of eligibility remaining.

“Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the ball to,” Huggins said in a statement released by the school. “He is a big-time Power 5 starter who is extremely experienced. Tre can score and rebound the basketball, and we are excited to get him here.”

A Pittsburgh native who represented a major coup for Beard and his staff when he transferred to Texas from UMass last summer, Mitchell started 17 games for the Longhorns during the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.7 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game on 47.8-percent shooting from the field. In a home win over Kansas, Mitchell scored 17 points, just two off his season high, including a stretch of 10 straight points in the first half, but only scored two points in 16 minutes against Baylor in his last game at Texas.

At UMass, Mitchell was a standout player:

As a sophomore in 2020-21 at UMass, he earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team. Mitchell averaged a team-best 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 76.8 percent from thee free throw line. He tallied a career-high 37 points against La Salle, the eighth-highest point total in a game at UMass. As a freshman in 2019-20, he started all 31 games and was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team. Mitchell was the first UMass freshman to earn all-league honors since Marcus Camby in 1993-94. He was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week six times. Mitchell averaged a team-best 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He averaged 19.6 points per game in A-10 games only, second in the league behind Obi Toppin of Dayton. Mitchell set a UMass freshman record for most field goals in a season with 206 and his 548 points scored were fourth in the nation among NCAA Division I freshmen.

Now the Longhorns will have to face the talented forward when he suits up for the Mountaineers.