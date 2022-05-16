Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas target Arch Manning: ‘Athens is probably the best college town I’ve been to’

It’s officially Arch Manning season for the Texas Longhorns and other programs.

In particular, it might be most fruitful for those other programs, such as the Georgia Bulldogs, who Manning has seemingly taken a keen interest in during his recent visits.

“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes ...” Manning told On3 last week.

Austin, however, would like a word.

Former Texas F Tre Mitchell signs with West Virginia

Texas set to host former Iowa State G Tyrese Hunter on official visit

Austin American-Statesman: Panhandle sprinter Brenen Thompson aims for two-sport stardom at Texas

247Sports: The Stampede: Confidence board on 2023 offensive targets

247Sports: My’Keil Gardner details latest in recruitment

247Sports: The HUDdle: Intel on multiple four-star prospects

247Sports: Recruiting Roundup: The latest on Jordan Addison, thoughts from a trip to Austin

247Sports: Texas offer was meaningful for Cy-Woods LB Dylan Rogers

247Sports: Texas makes No. 115 overall prospect Hunter Osborne’s top schools

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Jordan Addison, 2023 recruits looking at visits, Tyrese Hunter

Inside Texas: 2023 On3 No. 54 Derion Gullette building with Texas

Top transfer target wide receiver Jordan Addison has two more visits – to the USC Trojans and the Alabama Crimson Tide – before (we hope) he chooses the Longhorns for 2022.