Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas target Arch Manning: ‘Athens is probably the best college town I’ve been to’

It’s officially Arch Manning season for the Texas Longhorns and other programs.
In particular, it might be most fruitful for those other programs, such as the Georgia Bulldogs, who Manning has seemingly taken a keen interest in during his recent visits.
“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes ...” Manning told On3 last week.
Austin, however, would like a word.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ 31 ‘super seniors’ relishing their chance to play one more year
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Peyton Stearns has all-around game, pro tour aspirations
Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Elena Lovato finds herself coaching with Vic Schaefer yet again
247Sports: Morning Brew: Brennan Marion holds one of the keys to Texas’ 2022 season
Inside Texas: Friday: Steve Sarkisian’s responsibility and want to win now
Inside Texas: Saturday: Updates on Isaiah Neyor, Jordan Addison
Inside Texas: IT Today: Chris Beard on recent roster additions
Inside Texas: Monday: The coming months for Texas football
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Former Texas F Tre Mitchell signs with West Virginia
Texas set to host former Iowa State G Tyrese Hunter on official visit
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Panhandle sprinter Brenen Thompson aims for two-sport stardom at Texas
247Sports: The Stampede: Confidence board on 2023 offensive targets
247Sports: My’Keil Gardner details latest in recruitment
247Sports: The HUDdle: Intel on multiple four-star prospects
247Sports: Recruiting Roundup: The latest on Jordan Addison, thoughts from a trip to Austin
247Sports: Texas offer was meaningful for Cy-Woods LB Dylan Rogers
247Sports: Texas makes No. 115 overall prospect Hunter Osborne’s top schools
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Jordan Addison, 2023 recruits looking at visits, Tyrese Hunter
Inside Texas: 2023 On3 No. 54 Derion Gullette building with Texas
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders make huge statement in Stillwater
Viva the Matadors: Projecting the Texas Tech depth chart for the 2022 football season
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Osun Osunniyi commits to Iowa State
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Deandre Ayton’s future with the Suns is the biggest question of NBA free agency
SB Nation: Pirates beat Reds 1-0 despite being no-hit
SB Nation: There’s only one question left for these Dallas Mavericks — why not them?
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Top transfer target wide receiver Jordan Addison has two more visits – to the USC Trojans and the Alabama Crimson Tide – before (we hope) he chooses the Longhorns for 2022.
Star WR in the transfer portal, Jordan Addison, expected to visit Alabamahttps://t.co/kVjPjxz8sv— Alabama Crimson Tide Football Alliance (@FA_Alabama) May 16, 2022
Loading comments...