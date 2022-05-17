Podcast: Diving in on a championship weekend

The Texas Longhorns took to the field this weekend and came home with three conference championships, both track and field teams, as well as the rowing team, continued a record of dominance dating back years with their respective championships.

The track and field teams now have claimed 11 indoor and outdoor championships in the four years under coach Edrick Floreal, while shattering records at essentially every meet they’ve attended this year. Texas also put the boats in the water and swept the Big 12 rowing championships, bringing home their seventh-consecutive conference championship.

We also take a look at where the baseball team currently stands with just one week left to go in the Big 12 regular season, as all of the top teams jockey for position heading into the conference tournament.

