Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M was snubbed in 2020, calls for CFP expansion

Going on two years removed from the season, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher still can’t get over finishing No. 5 overall at the conclusion of the 2020 football season.

Now, Fisher is calling for a College Football Playoff expansion.

“It needs to expand (with) what we’re trying to do … and where we’ve taken the game,” Fisher told the Houston Chronicle, per 247Sports. “I think it has to, unless you went back to [the former bowl and BCS system.]”

Little does he know, the move would likely – eventually – help the Texas Longhorns, too.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Kyle Russell, ex-Texas sluggers praise Ivan Melendez’s historic season

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Luling legend mentors Randolph’s Nunez, UIL’s next track star

247Sports: Morning Brew: Can Longhorns’ baseball reset its season after a week off?

247Sports: The Brew: Texas wins three Big 12 titles over weekend and sets sights on NCAA Championships

Inside Texas: What’s at stake in the Jordan Addison recruitment?

Inside Texas: IT Today: Sarkisian, Beard need butts in seats for Bama, hoops games

Inside Texas: 2022 Texas Longhorns Position Outlook: Defensive tackle

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: ‘24 Four-Star DB Peyton Woodyard could narrow list soon

247Sports: Recruiting buzz from ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Combine in Northern California

247Sports: Monday HUDdle: Texas offers EDGE Ashley Williams, Jelani Watkins notes

247Sports: Texas offer stands out to 2024 DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell

247Sports: My’Keil Gardner details latest in recruitment

Inside Texas: Tuesday: A two-team race for Jordan Addison?

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Viva the Matadors: The Red Raiders have a true quarterback battle on their hands

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Beville and Booty stabilize OU QB room

The Smoking Musket: Bob Huggins continues 2022 transfer portal domination

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: Help wanted

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How the Reds became the biggest embarrassment in baseball

SB Nation: Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs are vulnerable

SB Nation: Warriors-Mavericks series preview: A deep dive on a series between two opposing philosophies

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

It certainly seems that way.