Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M was snubbed in 2020, calls for CFP expansion

Going on two years removed from the season, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher still can’t get over finishing No. 5 overall at the conclusion of the 2020 football season.
Now, Fisher is calling for a College Football Playoff expansion.
“It needs to expand (with) what we’re trying to do … and where we’ve taken the game,” Fisher told the Houston Chronicle, per 247Sports. “I think it has to, unless you went back to [the former bowl and BCS system.]”
Little does he know, the move would likely – eventually – help the Texas Longhorns, too.
