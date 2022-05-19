Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Let’s settle this – Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban should put the gloves on

Gather round, Texas Longhorns fans. There is tea to be told in college football today.

What happens when Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tells the media that his former mentee, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, bought his 2022 recruiting class? Well, surprisingly, or perhaps not, Jimbo says he doesn’t want to be Nick’s friend anymore. In fact, that was the entire reason why Jimbo decided to join Bobby Bowden’s Florida State Seminoles. Not because Bowden was on his way out the door and likely to knight the next head coach, but because ole Nick is a mean, mean, very mean guy.

Jimbo Fisher did not hold back in his response to Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/nMppUhNC01 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 19, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Sark, on 2021: ‘5-7 is 5-7. That sucks. I’ll call it like it is.’

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: NCAA regional trip comes at right time for embattled Texas

247Sports: The Insider: What makes Tashard Choice a rising star in the coaching world

247Sports: Mike at Night: Thoughts on the new NCAA rulings and how it affects Texas

Inside Texas: Analyzing early point spreads for Texas in 2022

Inside Texas: Sark Bytes: Steve Sarkisian at the Houston Touchdown Club

Inside Texas: Good Enough: The margins of winning

Inside Texas: Coach’s Corner: Summer prep

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Podcast: Diving in on a championship weekend

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas offer ‘feels great’ for 2024 ATH Justin Williams

247Sports: Four-star linebacker Derion Gullette ready for Texas official visit this summer

247Sports: Steve Sarkisian, Texas staying the course when it comes to quarterback recruiting

247Sports: 2024 ATH J’Koby Williams talks Texas offer after winning 110m hurdles gold

247Sports: Four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse preparing for busy summer

247Sports: Morning Brew: Another factor to consider in Jordan Addison’s recruiting decision

Inside Texas: 2024 On3 No. 41 Casey Poe opens up Texas, recruiting, and state track

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: What you need to know as Big 12 baseball enters final weekend

Viva the Matadors: Three more Red Raiders sign on with NFL teams

Frogs O’ War: TCU’s Damion Baugh not expected to return next season

Frogs O’ War: Arizona State OL Ezra Dotson-Oyetade commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma adds Arizona State WR LV Bunkley-Shelton

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia to play Xavier in Big East-Big 12 Battle

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why the Magic should take Paolo Banchero No. 1 in 2022 NBA Draft

SB Nation: Tiger tracker at 2022 PGA Championship

SB Nation: Jimmy Butler’s star burns brightest when the stakes are their highest

