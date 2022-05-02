Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher on Texas rivalry renewal: ‘I’ve always been very successful in’ rivalries

Shots have been fired, Texas Longhorns fans.
Last week, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher took to local television to discuss the renewal of the Texas and Texas A&M rivalry once the Longhorns make it to the SEC.
“College football loves rivalries,” Fisher said, per 247Sports. “Every state loves its rivalries and Texas-Texas A&M is one of the great ones in college football. Now I hope the scheduling and the pods they put it in help enhance that rivalry. I’m sure they will. But we’ll find out in 2025. But listen, when I was at Florida State we had the Miami and Florida rivalries along with Clemson. When I was at Auburn had Alabama. When I was at LSU we played Auburn. Our big ones were Alabama and Auburn every year along with Ole Miss. I love rivalry games. I’ve always been very successful in them. I think that is what it is all about.”
2025 is a long ways away. But then again, it’s not.
Austin American-Statesman: Horns will be on the road this postseason if they don’t pick it up
Dallas Morning News: Horns down? No Longhorns selected in NFL draft for just second time since 1938
Inside Texas: Sources: Marcus Washington expected to enter NCAA transfer portal
Inside Texas: Texas’ DL, Edge, LB, scheme, and whatnot from wherever
No. 8 Oklahoma State overcomes 7-0 deficit to sweep series against No. 10 Texas in a 10-8 win
No. 10 Texas blown out by No. 8 Oklahoma State, 14-3
No. 8 Oklahoma State gets to Aaron Nixon late in 8-6 win over No. 10 Texas
Why Texas didn’t have a player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns undrafted free agent tracker
Andrew Jones declares for the NBA Draft
Reacts Survey Results: Ewers impresses Texas fans
4-star WR Jaden Greathouse announces final 4 schools
3-star OT Connor Stroh announces top five schools
4-star WR Johntay Cook reveals top 5 schools
What the miss on Ochaun Mathis means for Texas
TCU transfer edge Ochaun Mathis commits to Nebraska over Texas
Texas DE David Abiara enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas DE Jordon Thomas enters the NCAA transfer portal
Texas WR Dajon Harrison enters the NCAA transfer portal
Montana WR Gabe Sulser commits to Texas as a walk on
FAMU’s Isaiah Land, college football’s 2021 sack leader, enters the NCAA transfer portal
Utah Valley transfer C Fardaws Aimaq commits to Texas Tech over Texas, others
247Sports: The Stampede: How Texas fared in the transfer portal and what’s left for them
247Sports: Touted Top247 OL Ian Reed drops his Top 10 schools
247Sports: Top247 WR Johntay Cook talks about his top five schools
247Sports: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell breaks down top nine
247Sports: Longhorns hosting Ja’Kobe Walter, Alex Anamekwe for official visits
Inside Texas: Monday: Navigating the transfer portal landscape
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: Texas should have several preseason Big 12 standouts
Oklahoman: NFL Draft shows why OU and Texas are headed to the SEC
Dallas Morning News: 5 things to watch during Big 12 spring meetings, including the search for Bob Bowlsby’s replacement
Our Daily Bears: NFL Draft Day 2: Four Bears headed to the league
Frogs O’ War: Three TCU football players sign UDFA contracts
Frogs O’ War: TCU LB Jayhvion Gipson enters transfer portal
Frogs O’ War: Georgia transfer Tymon Mitchell commits to TCU
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: The 2022 NFL Draft and player development
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Breece Hall selected 36th overall by yhe New York Jets
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Enyi Uwazurike selected 116th overall by the Denver Broncos
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Charlie Kolar selected 128th overall by the Baltimore Ravens
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Brock Purdy selected 262nd overall by the San Francisco 49ers
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Chase Allen signs as UDFA with the Chicago Bears
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Mike Rose signs as UDFA with the Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Jake Hummel signs as UDFA with the Los Angeles Rams
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Andrew Mevis signs with Jacksonville Jaguars as UDFA
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Texas JUCO safety commits to Iowa State
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Lucky Round 7
SB Nation: 2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud lead QB-heavy class
SB Nation: Tracking all UDFA rumors through SB Nation team communities
SB Nation: The final 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams
- Texas softball clinched three wins over the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the weekend.
IT'S A SWEEP#HookEm pic.twitter.com/txcRT3Cv6x— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 30, 2022
