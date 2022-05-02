Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher on Texas rivalry renewal: ‘I’ve always been very successful in’ rivalries

Shots have been fired, Texas Longhorns fans.

Last week, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher took to local television to discuss the renewal of the Texas and Texas A&M rivalry once the Longhorns make it to the SEC.

“College football loves rivalries,” Fisher said, per 247Sports. “Every state loves its rivalries and Texas-Texas A&M is one of the great ones in college football. Now I hope the scheduling and the pods they put it in help enhance that rivalry. I’m sure they will. But we’ll find out in 2025. But listen, when I was at Florida State we had the Miami and Florida rivalries along with Clemson. When I was at Auburn had Alabama. When I was at LSU we played Auburn. Our big ones were Alabama and Auburn every year along with Ole Miss. I love rivalry games. I’ve always been very successful in them. I think that is what it is all about.”

2025 is a long ways away. But then again, it’s not.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Horns will be on the road this postseason if they don’t pick it up

Dallas Morning News: Horns down? No Longhorns selected in NFL draft for just second time since 1938

Inside Texas: Sources: Marcus Washington expected to enter NCAA transfer portal

Inside Texas: Texas’ DL, Edge, LB, scheme, and whatnot from wherever

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 8 Oklahoma State overcomes 7-0 deficit to sweep series against No. 10 Texas in a 10-8 win

No. 10 Texas blown out by No. 8 Oklahoma State, 14-3

No. 8 Oklahoma State gets to Aaron Nixon late in 8-6 win over No. 10 Texas

Why Texas didn’t have a player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns undrafted free agent tracker

Andrew Jones declares for the NBA Draft

Reacts Survey Results: Ewers impresses Texas fans

4-star WR Jaden Greathouse announces final 4 schools

3-star OT Connor Stroh announces top five schools

4-star WR Johntay Cook reveals top 5 schools

What the miss on Ochaun Mathis means for Texas

TCU transfer edge Ochaun Mathis commits to Nebraska over Texas

Texas DE David Abiara enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas DE Jordon Thomas enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas WR Dajon Harrison enters the NCAA transfer portal

Montana WR Gabe Sulser commits to Texas as a walk on

FAMU’s Isaiah Land, college football’s 2021 sack leader, enters the NCAA transfer portal

Utah Valley transfer C Fardaws Aimaq commits to Texas Tech over Texas, others

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: How Texas fared in the transfer portal and what’s left for them

247Sports: Touted Top247 OL Ian Reed drops his Top 10 schools

247Sports: Top247 WR Johntay Cook talks about his top five schools

247Sports: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell breaks down top nine

247Sports: Longhorns hosting Ja’Kobe Walter, Alex Anamekwe for official visits

Inside Texas: Monday: Navigating the transfer portal landscape

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: Texas should have several preseason Big 12 standouts

Oklahoman: NFL Draft shows why OU and Texas are headed to the SEC

Dallas Morning News: 5 things to watch during Big 12 spring meetings, including the search for Bob Bowlsby’s replacement

Our Daily Bears: NFL Draft Day 2: Four Bears headed to the league

Frogs O’ War: Three TCU football players sign UDFA contracts

Frogs O’ War: TCU LB Jayhvion Gipson enters transfer portal

Frogs O’ War: Georgia transfer Tymon Mitchell commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: The 2022 NFL Draft and player development

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Breece Hall selected 36th overall by yhe New York Jets

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Enyi Uwazurike selected 116th overall by the Denver Broncos

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Charlie Kolar selected 128th overall by the Baltimore Ravens

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Brock Purdy selected 262nd overall by the San Francisco 49ers

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Chase Allen signs as UDFA with the Chicago Bears

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Mike Rose signs as UDFA with the Kansas City Chiefs

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Jake Hummel signs as UDFA with the Los Angeles Rams

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Andrew Mevis signs with Jacksonville Jaguars as UDFA

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Texas JUCO safety commits to Iowa State

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Lucky Round 7

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud lead QB-heavy class

SB Nation: Tracking all UDFA rumors through SB Nation team communities

SB Nation: The final 2022 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND