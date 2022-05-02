Texas WR Marcus Washington enters the NCAA transfer portal

Following Sunday’s deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal, several more Texas Longhorns players could depart the program as the school processes those requests and one may be senior wide receiver Marcus Washington, who is expected to enter the portal, according to Inside Texas.

On Tuesday, Washington’s entrance into the portal became official.

A 6’2, 195-pounder from St. Louis, Washington took an official visit to Austin for the USC game in September 2018 and committed to the Longhorns less than six weeks later. By the end of the 2019 cycle, Washington was considered a consensus four-star recruit ranked as the No. 145 player nationally and the No. 24 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Washington struggled to develop quickly, however, playing in 11 games and making one start in 2019 while recording three catches for 33 yards. As a sophomore, Washington played in eight games with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against UTEP. During Washington’s junior season, his playing time increased substantially, largely as a result of injuries, and he became the team’s best blocker at the position, but struggled with consistency as a pass catcher. Washington recorded 18 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his third season on the Forty Acres.

During the offseason, however, Texas added Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, who emerged as the likely starter opposite sophomore Xavier Worthy and junior Jordan Whittington in 11 personnel and caught a 62-yard touchdown pass on a post route in the Orange-White game. Head coach Steve Sarkisian also landed Alabama transfer wide Agiye Hall and Troy Omeire will return this fall from his second knee injury in as many years.

So Washington’s playing time was likely to decrease significantly this fall unless he’s made major strides as a route runner and with his hands, which would explain why he’s entered the portal.