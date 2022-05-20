Bevo’s Daily Roundup: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey puts conference coaches under temporary media gag

Hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil – that’s the approach SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is taking after Alabama Crimson head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher traded blows this week via the media and talking opportunities.
In other words, SEC coaches are currently under a gag order.
We were going to have Lane Kiffin on the show today, but the SEC Commish said no media/no comments to all the SEC coaches.— Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) May 20, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Podcast: Diving in on a championship weekend
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- In case you missed it ...
Breaking: Barring a last minute change of heart, WR Jordan Addison plans to commit to #USC, per source.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 19, 2022
The Biletnikoff Winner and former Pitt Panther had 1,593 yards and 18 total TDs last season. Massive get for Lincoln Riley and the #Trojans. ✌️
- Texas baseball is back to it for game two of a triple-header against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Game 2️⃣ tonight! https://t.co/6hoBNsLOs3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/RuL2mxts6B— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 20, 2022
- Texas softball takes on Weber State in the regionals this evening at 4:30pm Central.
one more#HookEm | #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/wnqur5pB1U— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 20, 2022
