Bevo’s Daily Roundup: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey puts conference coaches under temporary media gag

Hear no evil, speak no evil, see no evil – that’s the approach SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is taking after Alabama Crimson head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher traded blows this week via the media and talking opportunities.

In other words, SEC coaches are currently under a gag order.

We were going to have Lane Kiffin on the show today, but the SEC Commish said no media/no comments to all the SEC coaches. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) May 20, 2022

Breaking: Barring a last minute change of heart, WR Jordan Addison plans to commit to #USC, per source.



The Biletnikoff Winner and former Pitt Panther had 1,593 yards and 18 total TDs last season. Massive get for Lincoln Riley and the #Trojans. ✌️ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 19, 2022

Texas baseball is back to it for game two of a triple-header against the Kansas Jayhawks.