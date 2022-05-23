Podcast: A tennis championship and tournament success

The Texas Longhorns women’s tennis team ran a gauntlet of three top-5 teams this weekend to clinch their second-consecutive national championship. What makes it even sweeter is that they got revenge on the team that knocked them out of the indoor national championship tournament, the Oklahoma Sooners. That not only puts another trophy in the hall of fame, but gives Texas another big win toward its quest to repeat as the Director’s Cup champions.

It was also a big weekend on the diamond, as both the baseball and softball teams took care of their respective business.

For baseball, the Longhorns are on a quest to improve their seeding and to position for the postseason and polished off an undefeated final week with a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks thanks to another stunning offensive weekend. The softball team went on the road as an underdog and knocked off the Washington Huskies in dramatic fashion, keeping the Huskies from advancing as a host for the first time in school history.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)