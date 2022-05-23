Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Top Texas target 2023 QB Arch Manning will visit Austin for mid-June OV

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is seemingly winding down, as the top 2023 quarterback out of Isidore Newman High School is New Orleans has set three official visits for June. First, Manning will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs before he makes a trip in mid-June to visit the Texas Longhorns, where we obviously hope Manning ends up.
“Maintaining the relationship with those guys [Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee]; staying in touch over normal conversations has been good,” Manning told On3 earlier this year, referring to his past visits to Austin. “The visit to Austin, we got to see practice and see what it’s all about. We sat in the quarterback meeting. It was fun to see how they interacted and I’m excited to see what they can do this year. They got a few transfers from Alabama and I think that offense can be explosive. Austin is a big city compared to the other two, so it reminds me a little bit of New Orleans. It’s a little weird, and they’ve got good coaches there.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUTING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s tennis brought home an NCAA title over the weekend.
TOWER STAYS LIT!!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/KKvoKSHIPh— Texas Women's Tennis (@TexasWTN) May 23, 2022
- Texas baseball swept the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend.
Horns up, 44. #HookEm | @AustinTodd44 pic.twitter.com/YIk0rreQVD— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 22, 2022
