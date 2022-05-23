Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Top Texas target 2023 QB Arch Manning will visit Austin for mid-June OV

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is seemingly winding down, as the top 2023 quarterback out of Isidore Newman High School is New Orleans has set three official visits for June. First, Manning will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs before he makes a trip in mid-June to visit the Texas Longhorns, where we obviously hope Manning ends up.

“Maintaining the relationship with those guys [Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee]; staying in touch over normal conversations has been good,” Manning told On3 earlier this year, referring to his past visits to Austin. “The visit to Austin, we got to see practice and see what it’s all about. We sat in the quarterback meeting. It was fun to see how they interacted and I’m excited to see what they can do this year. They got a few transfers from Alabama and I think that offense can be explosive. Austin is a big city compared to the other two, so it reminds me a little bit of New Orleans. It’s a little weird, and they’ve got good coaches there.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Dolcini turns in ironman pitching performance in regional win

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas legend Keith Moreland on mend after major health scare

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls, Golden: No way Texas-Alabama has an early kickoff, right?

Inside Texas: Friday: A blockbuster of a college football day

Inside Texas: IT Today: Cole Hutson, the only early enrollee OL, earns high praise

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

BON Roundtable: How big is the Jordan Addison miss?

Podcast: A tennis championship and tournament success

RECRUTING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Sarkisian opens up on QBs as Arch Manning schedules official UT visit

Austin American-Statesman: Texas to add ex-DePaul guard Sonya Morris to its roster after transfer

247Sports: The Stampede: Confidence board on 2023 defensive targets

247Sports: Weekend Notes: Updates on several prospects heading into the week

247Sports: Buzz from Las Vegas ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp

247Sports: Top performers from the Las Vegas ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp

247Sports: The HUDdle: Notes on multiple four-star recruits

247Sports: Standouts, eye-catchers from Saturday’s Verified Football Camp

Inside Texas: FCS All-American LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey discusses plans to see Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Q&A with Kansas coach Bill Self: What will Big 12 basketball look like without Texas, OU?

Inside Texas: How Bill Connelly’s SP+ sees the Big 12 in 2022

Inside Texas: Texas’ hosting chances, though slim, remain alive ahead of Big 12 tournament

Our Daily Bears: NIL hurts college athletics. Here’s how we fix it.

Frogs O’ War: TCU Track & Field finish with six medals at Big 12 Championships

Frogs O’ War: TCU earns commitments from several 2023 recruits

Frogs O’ War: TCU baseball wins Big 12 regular season title

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Matchups for the Big East-Big 12 Battle announced

Bring On The Cats: K-State reveals two big non-conference games

Rock Chalk Talk: Price retires as KU baseball coach

Rock Chalk Talk: Jayhawk Playoff Watch: Wiggins outs Luka on a poster, Warriors win 109-100

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Road Warriors take 3-0 series lead

SB Nation: NFL owners getting tired of the Dan Snyder problem and counting the votes

SB Nation: Breaking down Justin Fields’ mechanics, Luke Getsy’s offense, and more

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas women’s tennis brought home an NCAA title over the weekend.