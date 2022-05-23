Iowa State transfer WR Tarique Milton commits to Texas

After missing out on former Pittsburgh Panthers star wide receiver Jordan Addison to the USC Trojans last week, the Texas Longhorns added some needed depth at the position with the commitment of former Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Tarique Milton on Monday.

The 5’10, 188-pounder entered the NCAA transfer portal last November with one year of eligibility remaining.

A Bradenton, Florida product, Milton was a consensus three-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class and chose Iowa State over offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, and others. Milton redshirted his first season in Ames before emerging as a reserve wide receiver and primary punt returner in 2018 with 34 catches for 417 yards and 12.7 yards per punt return. A starter in 2019, Milton finished second on the team with 722 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Injuries limited Milton to six games in 2020 and he wasn’t as productive as a redshirt junior as he was during his breakout sophomore season, recording 15 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns.

Milton joins a wide receiver room that lost three transfers following spring practice, prompting head coach Steve Sarkisian to add needed depth to a position that features only two wide receivers who have caught a pass for the Longhorns. Under position coach Brennan Marion, Milton will compete for the backup spot behind Jordan Whittington in the slot, but may have to hold off speedster Brenen Thompson, who arrives on the Forty Acres next month.