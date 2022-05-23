Texas hosting James Madison transfer LB Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey

In the hopes of adding depth at inside linebacker, the Texas Longhorns are hosting James Madison Dukes transfer linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey for an official visit this week.

Tucker-Dorsey was hosted by UFC on an official visit over the weekend and it’s possible that he could also visit Texas A&M, but there is a compressed timetable for Tucker-Dorsey, who wants to decide this week. So the Longhorns could receive the final visit from the James Madison transfer, always a positive in recruiting.

A Norfolk, Virginia product in the 2017 recruiting class, Tucker-Dorsey was a consensus two-star prospect who also held offers from Delaware State, Elon, Norfolk State, and Youngstown State. In 2017, the 5’10, 214-pounder redshirted before emerging as a special teams contributor in 2018. By 2020, Tucker-Dorsey was a full-time starter, recording 51 total tackles (19 solo) to go with 2.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in eight games. As a redshirt junior in 2021, Tucker-Dorsey broke out, leading the Dukes with 116 tackles, adding nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

Texas has a need at inside linebacker with only seven players projected at the position for preseason camp, including Luke Brockermeyer, who is still recovering from a torn ACL. If the Longhorns can land Tucker-Dorsey, it will address one of the last major needs this offseason and put Texas at 85 scholarship players for the 2022 season.