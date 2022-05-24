Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian keeps his mind on the present: ‘We’re in the Big 12’

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian seems loose this offseason. It’s a good look on the second-year football coach, who led the Longhorns to a disappointing 5-7 2021 record.

Sarkisian’s seemingly not forgotten about it, either.

He’s made it clear in offseason appearances that a losing record isn’t a good look at Texas. Through recruiting, he’s made strides since the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, including vaulted quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers, who left the Ohio State Buckeyes after one year.

The goal, Sarkisian said recently, is the present, according to Inside Texas.

“I haven’t talked to our team about it at all,” Sarkisian said last week, referring to Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners’ eventual move to the SEC. “We’re in the Big 12. We’ve got an opportunity to be a pretty good football team this fall with an opportunity to compete for a Big 12 championship, and that’s what our goal is. We have no reason to think otherwise, right? Our recent success, or lack thereof, should lend to we should be striving to go win a Big 12 championship. We’ve got to get ourselves to Arlington to do that.”

