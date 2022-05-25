Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas legend Ricky Williams legally changes name to ‘Errick Miron’

Texas Longhorns running back great Ricky Williams has always been a far out guy.
In a recent TV appearance, Williams revealed one of his latest eccentricities, a new name.
Ricky Williams is now Errick Miron – his legal first name, plus his wife’s last name.
“I’ve found that that’s been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy, and trust in my relationship,” Williams said of his name change decision, according to On3.
- Texas baseball is taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys as we speak.
Breakfast & Baseball!https://t.co/6hoBNsLOs3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/CTauvTYMua— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 25, 2022
