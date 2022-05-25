Pete Hansen pitches gem as No. 19 Texas takes down No. 9 Oklahoma State, 4-0

The No. 19 Texas Longhorns opened up the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday morning at Globe Life Field with a 4-0 win over the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys behind a phenomenal performance from left-hander Pete Hansen.

The California product didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the fifth inning and pitched 7.2 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts and two hits allowed, tying his season high for strikeouts for the third time and picking up his 10th win.

OSU picks up its first hit of the ballgame with two outs in the 5th but Pete Hansen's 7th K ends the frame. To the 6th! Still scoreless.





Right-hander Tristan Stevens struck out two over the final 1.1 innings to pick up his second save of the season after moving back into the bullpen.

The high-powered Texas offense took some time to get going, finally breaking the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning. Shortstop Trey Faltine, who went 3-for-4 on the day, led off the inning with a single and scored on a bunt by center fielder Douglas Hodo III when the Oklahoma State pitcher committed a throwing error.

Trey Faltine singles and comes around to score after a Douglas Hodo bunt single and a throwing error! Horns lead, 1-0!





In the seventh inning, the Longhorns added some insurance. Designated hitter Austin Todd hit his sixth home run of the season to cap a ninth-pitch at bat and Faltine came through with an RBI single to score third baseman Skyler Messinger.

Catcher Silas Ardoin added a home run of his own in the ninth inning, his 11th of the season, to score the final run as the Longhorns advanced in the winner’s bracket. Texas returns to Globe Life Park on Thursday to face No. 18 TCU, which beat Baylor 4-2 on Wednesday. ESPNU will televise the contest.