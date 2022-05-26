Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Five Texas players named among top transfer portal landings

Five Texas Longhorns were named in 247Sports’ top NCAA transfer portal offseason adds.

They include redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who transferred in from the Ohio State Buckeyes; redshirt junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who joined Texas from the Wyoming Cowboys; redshirt junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley and sophomore wide receiver Agiye Hall, both formerly of the Alabama Crimson Tide; and redshirt sophomore cornerback Ryan Watts, who was prior a member of Ohio State’s team, alongside Ewers.

Not bad, in other words.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Pete Hansen pitches gem as No. 19 Texas takes down No. 9 Oklahoma State, 4-0

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND