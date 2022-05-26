Kickoff times set for three Texas home games

Thursday marked the announcement of kickoff times television selections for the three Texas Longhorns home games to start the 2022 season, as well as television selections for the Red River Showdown and the regular-season finale against the Baylor Bears.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s program starts the season at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 in a game scheduled for a 7 p.m. Central kickoff on Longhorn Network.

The following week, the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in a much-anticipated matchup that will pit Sarkisian and several former Alabama players against Nick Saban and his juggernaut program at 11 a.m. Central on FOX.

To close out the non-conference schedule, Texas hosts UTSA and its head coach Jeff Traylor, a former assistant with the Longhorns. Longhorn Network will also televise that contest at 7 p.m. Central on Sept. 17.

The Red River Showdown against Oklahoma doesn’t have an official time slot yet, but ABC will carry the game at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 as a 12-day selection. Expect the typical 11 a.m. Central start time for that rivalry game.

A Thanksgiving weekend matchup against Baylor ends the regular season on Nov. 25 on ESPN or ABC with the possibility of a 12-day or six-day selection for that game.