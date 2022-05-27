Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas target 2023 RB Rueben Owens schedules OV with Texas

The nation’s top 2023 running back Rueben Owens will take an official visit to the Texas Longhorns, according to Sports Illustrated. It will be one of five official visits for Owens, who’s also set to check out the Texas A&M Aggies, the Georgia Bulldogs, the TCU Horned Frogs, and the Louisville Cardinals. A date for Owens’ visit to Austin is not yet scheduled.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 19 Texas holds off No. 18 TCU, 5-3, in Big 12 Tournament
Kickoff times set for three Texas home games
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks in Game 1 of the Super Regional. The Longhorns take on Arkansas again today at 5:30pm Central.
Game 2, let's go https://t.co/00jeUngGVZ#HookEm pic.twitter.com/tc87bCDkmE— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 27, 2022
- Texas baseball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Tournament tomorrow at 9am Central.
Mood. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/HBiHsjMPK3— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 27, 2022
