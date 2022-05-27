Iowa State transfer G Tyrese Hunter signs with Texas

On Friday, the Texas Longhorns basketball program landed a key piece of the 2022-23 team with the commitment of former Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The school officially announced Hunter’s addition on Friday afternoon as well after he signed an Athletic Scholarship Agreement.

“Texas was my choice because I felt as if was the best fit and opportunity for me moving forward in my path,” Hunter told On3. “Coach (Chris) Beard, the whole coaching staff, and my now teammates made me feel at home when I came on my visit! Everything felt organic like it was meant to be! I love the vision that coach Beard and his staff has for the program and I want to be apart of that! Straight hunger and dog mentality!”

Hunter entered the NCAA transfer portal in mid April. A week later, the 6’0, 178-pounder released a top six that also included Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue, and Tennessee. The Boilermakers, Volunteers, and Bulldogs all hosted Hunter on official visits before Hunter took his decisive visit to the Forty Acres two weeks ago.

A top-40 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Racine, Hunter finished third in the Big 12 in assists per game, third in steals per game, and 20th in points per game in his impressive debut season as he set Iowa State freshman records for assists (172) and steals (71). Hunter averaged 11.0 points and 4.9 assists, but only shot 27 percent from the three-point line on 135 attempts.

So Hunter needs to spend the offseason either improving his shooting stroke or needs to show a willingness to pass up more of those looks as he slots into the Texas roster as a pure point guard who sets the table for the players around him, including super senior Marcus Carr, who will be able to return to the role he played at Minnesota as a score-first guard.

Hunter is the second transfer Texas has added during the offseason, joining former New Mexico State guard Jabari Rice. In addition to Carr, two other super seniors, forwards Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop, have also announced their return.