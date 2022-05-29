 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 19 Texas named an NCAA regional host

The run to the Big 12 Tournament finals helped the Longhorns solidify a regional bid to open the NCAA Tournament.

By Wescott Eberts
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Sunday, the No. 19 Texas Longhorns lost in the Big 12 Tournament finals to the No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners in a disappointing 8-1 loss at Globe Life Field in Arlington, but the run to the finals was enough for the Longhorns to earn a regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field when the NCAA Tournament begins next weekend.

It’s the second consecutive season the Longhorns have hosted a regional, the third time in the last five seasons, and the 28th time overall.

The series begins on Friday, June 3 with Texas as the No. 1 seed and the remainder of the field will be announced on Monday at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN2. Before the Big 12 Tournament finals, Division 1 Baseball projected head coach David Pierce’s team as the No. 9 overall seed with Texas State as the No. 2 seed, Louisiana Tech as the No. 3 seed, and Oral Roberts as the No. 4 seed.

Monday’s selection show will also reveal the pairing for the Austin Regional to determine which of the two advancing teams will host the Super Regional.

