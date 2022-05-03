Podcast: Football roster changes and a baseball sweep

The Texas Longhorns came into the weekend with a lot at stake, but the bullpen struggles continued for the baseball team and were swept by the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Not only does that mark the first time since the start of conference play that Texas was swept, but it also locked in Oklahoma State as the regular season Big 12 champion with one week of conference play left. How did this season go off the rails so wildly and what, if anything, can Texas do to salvage it?

We also dive in on the Texas portal news, before spending time celebrating the big wins from the softball team, as well as the top-ranked rowing and track and field teams. We spend some time discussing the current landscape of both the Texas Longhorn football team and college football as a whole when we Down the Forty.

