Bevo’s Daily Roundup: NCAA hits Nebraska HC Scott Frost with penalty for improper use of analyst

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost can’t catch a break. In most ways, including the fact that he’s now entering his fifth season leading the program but has yet to post a winning season, it’s his fault. Now, the NCAA has hit Frost with a penalty for improper use of an analyst, 247Sports and other outlets report.
From 247Sports: “According to the Division I Committee on Infractions, a former unnamed football special teams analyst provided authorized “technical or tactual instruction,” thus putting Nebraska beyond the allowed number of permissible coaches in accordance with NCAA regulations. Frost addressed the matter but failed to notify compliance staff regarding the situation, according to the Division I Committee on Infractions.”
The penalties:
Nebraska football is penalized by the NCAA for having a special teams analyst coach players, and Scott Frost not handling it properly.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 2, 2022
One-year show-cause and a five-day suspension for Frost. https://t.co/MKUd9HyqH3 pic.twitter.com/4MSdon0zfG
Not bad for a guy who just landed a top transfer portal target over the Texas Longhorns.
