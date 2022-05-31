Podcast: Baseball hosts, rowing dominates

The Texas Longhorns came up one game short of a conference championship on Sunday, falling to the Oklahoma Sooners in the conference tournament,

However, thanks to a solid run to end the regular season and in the conference tournament, as well as the decision to announce the regional hosts before the conference tournament was over, Texas found itself hosting a regional once again. Bringing the Air Force Falcons, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Dallas Baptist Patriots to town and coming away with a win is no small task, especially as Texas deals with its own penchant to give up the long ball.

Now as they enter the postseason, all of their pre-season goals still are ahead of them, the road may be tougher.

The Longhorns also brought home another team championship, as well as two individual championships, home to Austin over the weekend. The championships started with the rowing team repeating as champions in dominant fashion, beating rival Stanford by 15 seconds to claim the title. Then the doubles tennis pair of Richard Ciamarra and Cleve Harper snagged the men’s doubles title, while Peyton Stearns brought home the trophy for women’s singles.

