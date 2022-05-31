Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas alum Kris Boyd launches GoFundMe for Uvalde shooting victims

We’ve all heard of the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, last week. No need to elaborate on it here. But luckily, the Texas community is stepping up as a result. In particular, Texas Longhorns alum Kris Boyd, currently a cornerback with the Minnesota Vikings, launched a GoFundMe to assist with some of the costs associated with the tragedy.

To visit or donate to Boyd’s cause, click here.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

