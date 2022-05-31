Report: Texas F Dylan Disu to withdraw from 2022 NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu will return for his senior season on the Forty Acres after withdrawing from the 2022 NBA Draft, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

In late April, Disu’s name was included on the list of players who declared for the draft, although he maintained his eligibility by declining to hire an agent. Now, after going through the pre-draft evaluation process, Disu is returning to school hoping to build on a disappointing 2021-22 season after transferring from Vanderbilt.

The Austin-area product was a major coup for head coach Chris Beard when he committed to the Longhorns in April 2021 after an impressive sophomore season for the Commodores during which he averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range.

But Disu also suffered a knee injury that ended his season after 17 games and impacted his return to the court to begin his Texas career — the 6’9, 225-pounder missed the first eight games and didn’t play more than 20 minutes until the second conference game in early January.

Disu got off to a strong start, scoring in double figures in four of his first six games, but failed to record a double-digit scoring performance for the remainder of the season as he struggled to gain playing time even following the departure of forward Tre Mitchell. On the season, Disu averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game while making only 2-of-15 attempts from beyond the arc.

The hope is that a full offseason will help Disu recover his shooting stroke and enter the 2022-23 season with a better rhythm. Without a lot of outside shooting ability on the team, the Longhorns would benefit greatly from Disu providing spacing and a credible three-point threat, but the arrival of freshman Dillon Mitchell combined with the returns of Christian Bishop and Timmy Allen for super senior seasons means that the path to more playing time won’t be easy for Disu.