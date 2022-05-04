Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas among schools likely to pursue former Pittsburgh WR Jordan Addison in NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal giveth and taketh away – and from the Pittsburgh Panthers, it taketh in this instance after incoming junior wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, opted to enter college football’s (free agent) transfer database.

Apparently, the Texas Longhorns are expected to make their pitch, too, per USA Today.

Think big money. Think big name, image and likeness deals.

Yes. This is college football in the year of our Lord 2022. It’ll only get weirder from here.

What's wild to me about the Jordan Addison situation is how quickly a rumor became accepted as Twitter Fact.



FWIW, USC does not have a collective and has lost at least one recruit to a school that is giving out deals.



But it apparently has $3M to give a receiver for 1 season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 3, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas should bump up reliable Gordon in the pitching rotation

Dallas Morning News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers opens up on unusual path to Texas

Inside Texas: Wednesday: Texas’ roster and the transfer market

Inside Texas: Who will rush the edge for Texas in 2022?

Inside Texas: Development Matters: A decade of Longhorn NFL Draft history

Inside Texas: NIL? Good. Portal? Good. Together? Bad

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas retains WR Xavier Worthy despite reported large NIL offer

Texas WR Marcus Washington enters the NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Late night HUDdle: Texas enters the mix for Hunter Osborne, international recruit to know

247Sports: Mike at Night: Musing on Jordan Addison, NIL and portal

247Sports: Heat check on 2023 Texas Longhorns wide receiver recruiting

Inside Texas: 2023 On3 four-star Hunter Osborne excited about Texas offer

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: What will Big 12 softball look like after OU and Texas bolt?

Dallas Morning News: Could Big 12′s four new schools arrive sooner than expected?

The Smoking Musket: Emmitt Matthews Jr. returns to West Virginia

Bring On The Cats: Top uncommitted 2022 recruit visiting Kansas State

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Why the nerds dislike Seahawks selection of Kenneth Walker III

SB Nation: How the Ravens orchestrated the perfect NFL Draft

SB Nation: Witnessing the wrath of Ja Morant

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas DB Jahdae Barron is here to stay in Austin.

UT defensive back Jahdae Barron remaining with the Texas Football program, sources tell IT.



MORE: https://t.co/o1h4cWUgQe (FREE) #HookEm @InsideTexas — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) May 3, 2022