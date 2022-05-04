Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas among schools likely to pursue former Pittsburgh WR Jordan Addison in NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal giveth and taketh away – and from the Pittsburgh Panthers, it taketh in this instance after incoming junior wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, opted to enter college football’s (free agent) transfer database.
Apparently, the Texas Longhorns are expected to make their pitch, too, per USA Today.
Think big money. Think big name, image and likeness deals.
Yes. This is college football in the year of our Lord 2022. It’ll only get weirder from here.
What's wild to me about the Jordan Addison situation is how quickly a rumor became accepted as Twitter Fact.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 3, 2022
FWIW, USC does not have a collective and has lost at least one recruit to a school that is giving out deals.
But it apparently has $3M to give a receiver for 1 season.
- Texas DB Jahdae Barron is here to stay in Austin.
UT defensive back Jahdae Barron remaining with the Texas Football program, sources tell IT.— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) May 3, 2022
MORE: https://t.co/o1h4cWUgQe (FREE) #HookEm @InsideTexas
- Texas baseball notched an easy win over Houston Baptist last night.
BALLGAME!— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 4, 2022
Texas defeats HBU, 13-3, in seven innings!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/lUAHQ9PpcX
