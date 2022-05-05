Podcast: The Changing Landscape of College Football

College football is currently changing and this week the Texas Longhorns were at the center of the conversation, and controversy, around the changes. With the combination of the one-time transfer rule and players now having the ability to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness, there is a financial side to the roster management in high-level college football. Reportedly, Xavier Worthy and Jahdae Barron were courted by NIL money to different destinations, before both ultimately making the choice to stay.

While the NCAA tries to put the toothpaste back in the tube, players and fans are weighing in on the new landscape of college football. So what does this mean for the future of college football and how can the Texas Longhorns position themselves to continue their trek back to relevance nationally?

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)