Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Jackson State HC Deion Sanders’ insight into college football’s recent transfer portal tampering allegations

The college football world is abuzz after former Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison, the nation’s top collegiate pass-catcher in 2021, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. The charge, many allege: Programs like the USC Trojans (and, likely, the Texas Longhorns, too, among others) offered him more name, image and likeness money.
Let’s assume it’s true. But the portal’s more intricate than that, Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders claims in a recent interview with 247Sports. In fact, before players officially enter the portal, their former high school coaches are already reaching out to other programs on their behalf, Sanders said. “Nah, I don’t think it’s tampering,” Sanders told 247Sports earlier this week. “What’s happening is many of the high school coaches that coached these young men are reaching our on their behalf, well before they enter the portal. The deal is complete. By the time they hit the portal, they already know where they’re going. That’s how it goes down. I’m just being straight up with you. It’s somebody that knows that kid, calling somebody like us and saying you know what, such and such about to jump in the portal this Thursday, check out his film and tell me if you like him.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Former Georgia Bulldogs backup quarterback (and former USC Trojans starter, for that matter) JT Daniels officially signed with the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier this week.
