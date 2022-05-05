Texas lands commitment from F Alex Anamekwe

The 2022 recruiting class for the Texas Longhorns has another member with Thursday’s pledge from McKinney forward Alex Anamekwe, who signed with the SMU Mustangs last November and was released from his National Letter of Intent last month after the SMU head coach retired.

A 6’6, 195-pounder who led McKinney to the 6A state title game with two buzzer-beating baskets in the playoffs, Anamekwe originally chose SMU over Alabama and Houston before taking an official visit to the Forty Acres in April and picking Texas.

A wing, Anamekwe averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for McKinney as a senior. He’s considered a consensus three-star prospect ranked as the No. 193 player nationally and the No. 41 power forward, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The commitment from Anamekwe gives head coach Chris Beard a fourth member of the 2022 recruiting class, joining guard Arterio Morris, guard Rowan Brumbaugh, and forward Dillon Mitchell.

There isn’t extensive film on Anamekwe, so it’s difficult to assess his skill set as he prepares to enter his freshman year of college. Variously listed at 6’5 or 6’6, Anamekwe is slightly undersized for a wing and his on-ball shot-blocking ability may not translate well to the next level, but he does also generate steals and has some explosiveness as an above-average athlete. Without knowing his shooting percentage from three-point range beyond a 31-percent mark in a small sample size as a freshman, it’s difficult to project him as a floor spacer, though Anamekwe does flash a high release point and solid mechanics.

In all likelihood, Anamekwe will probably play limited minutes as a freshman behind players like Mitchell and super senior Timmy Allen before having more opportunities in 2023-24. The best way for him to get on the floor as a freshman will probably be as a disruptive difference-maker defensively.