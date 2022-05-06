Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas RB Bijan Robinson signs NIL deal with Lamborghini

Name, image and likeness is paying off for the Texas Longhorns – in a big way.
Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson inked a deal with Lamborghini earlier this week.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) signed his sixth NIL deal, announcing his partnership with Lamborghini Austin on Instagram on Thursday https://t.co/8jDVWx7vos— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2022
- Texas softball faces the Baylor Bears for the last Big 12 triple-header of the year.
taking a trip up I-35 today https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/dlSXtzqSUA— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 6, 2022
