Texas post-spring depth chart

With the deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal and maintain eligibility for the 2022 season now passed and spring practice complete, it’s a worthwhile time to check in on the post-spring depth chart for the Texas Longhorns.

Here’s how it looks:

Post-spring depth chart 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. 11 Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. Name No. QB Hudson Card --or-- 1 Quinn Ewers 3 Charles Wright 14 Maalik Murphy 6 RB Bijan Robinson 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Keilan Robinson 7 Jonathon Brooks 24 Jaydon Blue 23 WR Jordan Whittington 4 WR Isaiah Neyor 18 Casey Cain 88 WR Xavier Worthy 8 TE Jahleel Billingsley 9 Gunnar Helm --or-- 85 Ja'Tavion Sanders 0 Juan Davis 81 Brayden Liebrock 89 LT Hayden Conner --or-- 76 Andrej Karic 69 LG Junior Angilau 75 Sawyer Goram-Welch 79 C Jake Majors 65 Logan Parr 71 RG Cole Huston 54 Max Merrill 79 RT Christian Jones 70 Jaylen Garth 77 Defense BUCK END Ovie Oghoufo 18 Prince Dorbah 32 Derrick Harris Jr. 40 NT Keondre Coburn 99 T'Vondre Sweat 93 Byron Murphy II 90 Aaron Bryant 53 DT Alfred Collins 95 Moro Ojomo 98 Jaray Bledsoe 94 JACK END Barryn Sorrell 88 Vernon Broughton --or-- 45 Justice Finkley 1 SLB Ovie Oghoufo 18 Jett Bush 43 MIKE Jaylan Ford 41 Jett Bush --or-- 43 Devin Richardson 30 WILL DeMarvion Overshown 0 David Gbenda 33 CB D'Shawn Jamison 5 Terrance Brooks 8 SS Jerrin Thompson 28 Morice Blackwell 37 JD Coffey III 27 Larry Turner-Gooden 3 FS Anthony Cook 11 Kitan Crawford 21 Bryan Allen Jr. 7 CB Ryan Watts 6 Jamier Johnson 31 STAR Jahdae Barron 23 Michael Taaffe 36 Special Teams PK Bert Auburn 45 Gabriel Lozano 96 P Isaac Pearson 49 H Zach Edwards 43 Hudson Card 1 Isaac Pearson 49 DS Zach Edwards 43 KR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Roschon Johnson 2 Xavier Worthy 8 Keilan Robinson 7 PR D'Shawn Jamison 5 Xavier Worthy 8 Injured Suspended QB Maalik Murphy Jaylon Guilbeau WR Troy Omeire Ishmael Ibraheem WR Jaden Alexis LB Luke Brockermeyer OL Isaiah Hookfin

Quarterback — Junior Hudson Card is listed as the first co-starter here over redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers because he took the first snap with the first-team offense in the Orange-White game. Ewers made the most impressive play of the scrimmage with his long touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, but also threw an interception and had some accuracy issues. He’ll need to clean up those areas of his game during preseason camp. Card is the better game manager at this point. To win the job, though, he’ll probably need to start flashing his arm talent more consistently.

Running back — Status quo here from last season with the only difference the addition of early enrollee Jaydon Blue at the back end of the depth chart.

Wide receiver — Neyor emerged late in spring practice to take over the starting role from senior Marcus Washington, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. With three players departing from the position room, Texas lost some experience, but will be adding sophomore Troy Omeire, sophomore Agiye Hall, redshirt freshman Jaden Alexis, freshman Brenen Thompson, and freshman Savion Red in preseason camp, assuming that Omeire and Alexis are fully healthy by that point.

Tight end — The situational usage at this position makes it the most difficult to slot into the depth chart. Senior Jahleel Billingsley and sophomore Gunnar Helm were with the first-team offense when it opened in 12 personnel, but sophomore Ja’Tavion Sanders also received first-team reps in 11 personnel. And that could be how head coach Steve Sarkisian uses them this fall as Billingsley isn’t a strong enough blocker to hold his own in 11 personnel and Helm isn’t as much of a receiving threat as Sanders, who had some nice moments in the Orange-White and looks ready to be a factor in the passing game this fall.

Offensive line — Texas badly needs the help from the six signees arriving this summer. The two biggest bright spots in the spring were sophomore Hayden Conner and early enrollee Cole Hutson. Following the injury suffered by sophomore Andrej Karic, Conner emerged as the starting left tackle and played well there in the spring-ending scrimmage, earning the co-starter nod over Karic on the depth chart. Hutson passed some older players to step into the role that Conner vacated at right guard and is further along in his development than expected, an important accomplishment for him with heavy competition incoming.

Defensive line — The usage at Jack end will also likely be situational this year. In heavier fronts, junior Vernon Broughton will get a look at the position over sophomore Barryn Sorrell. Early enrollee Justice Finkley should also factor into the mix, perhaps as a situational pass rusher. Look for the two backup nose tackles, senior T’Vondre Sweat and sophomore Byron Murphy, to see some playing time next to senior Keondre Coburn in the interests of improving the run defense.

Linebacker — During the spring, the big news at inside linebacker was the development of junior Jaylan Ford, whose improved consistency could provide the Longhorns with a significant upgrade in athleticism at middle linebacker over last year’s starter, senior Luke Brockermeyer, who is still recovering from his ACL tear.

Cornerback — No real surprises here, although the Orange-White game did provide some confirmation that redshirt freshman Jamier Johnson and early enrollee Terrance Brooks aren’t quite ready for rotation roles. The hope is that Brooks will be by the end of preseason camp or at some point during the season. It may take a little bit longer for Johnson.

Safety — Junior Jerrin Thompson ended up starting with the first-team defense after a surge over junior Kitan Thompson, the former cornerback. Don’t be surprised if Crawford passes Thompson during preseason camp, though — he’s faster and more physical. Meanwhile, sophomore Morice Blackwell flashed enough physicality that he could be challenge for a spot in the rotation this fall.

Special teams — Redshirt freshman walk-on kicker Bert Auburn looked a little bit shaky in the Orange-White game, so Texas probably needs Will Stone to arrive ready to take over that job. For redshirt freshman punter Isaac Pearson, the big question is consistency. At deep snapper, Zach Edwards seems consistent enough to maintain that role unless Lance St. Louis really impresses in preseason camp.