Texas post-spring depth chart

With the deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal and maintain eligibility for the 2022 season now passed and spring practice complete, it’s a worthwhile time to check in on the post-spring depth chart for the Texas Longhorns.
Here’s how it looks:
Post-spring depth chart
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|11
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|Name
|No.
|QB
|Hudson Card --or--
|1
|Quinn Ewers
|3
|Charles Wright
|14
|Maalik Murphy
|6
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|Jonathon Brooks
|24
|Jaydon Blue
|23
|WR
|Jordan Whittington
|4
|WR
|Isaiah Neyor
|18
|Casey Cain
|88
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|TE
|Jahleel Billingsley
|9
|Gunnar Helm --or--
|85
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|0
|Juan Davis
|81
|Brayden Liebrock
|89
|LT
|Hayden Conner --or--
|76
|Andrej Karic
|69
|LG
|Junior Angilau
|75
|Sawyer Goram-Welch
|79
|C
|Jake Majors
|65
|Logan Parr
|71
|RG
|Cole Huston
|54
|Max Merrill
|79
|RT
|Christian Jones
|70
|Jaylen Garth
|77
|Defense
|BUCK END
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Prince Dorbah
|32
|Derrick Harris Jr.
|40
|NT
|Keondre Coburn
|99
|T'Vondre Sweat
|93
|Byron Murphy II
|90
|Aaron Bryant
|53
|DT
|Alfred Collins
|95
|Moro Ojomo
|98
|Jaray Bledsoe
|94
|JACK END
|Barryn Sorrell
|88
|Vernon Broughton --or--
|45
|Justice Finkley
|1
|SLB
|Ovie Oghoufo
|18
|Jett Bush
|43
|MIKE
|Jaylan Ford
|41
|Jett Bush --or--
|43
|Devin Richardson
|30
|WILL
|DeMarvion Overshown
|0
|David Gbenda
|33
|CB
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Terrance Brooks
|8
|SS
|Jerrin Thompson
|28
|Morice Blackwell
|37
|JD Coffey III
|27
|Larry Turner-Gooden
|3
|FS
|Anthony Cook
|11
|Kitan Crawford
|21
|Bryan Allen Jr.
|7
|CB
|Ryan Watts
|6
|Jamier Johnson
|31
|STAR
|Jahdae Barron
|23
|Michael Taaffe
|36
|Special Teams
|PK
|Bert Auburn
|45
|Gabriel Lozano
|96
|P
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|H
|Zach Edwards
|43
|Hudson Card
|1
|Isaac Pearson
|49
|DS
|Zach Edwards
|43
|KR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Roschon Johnson
|2
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Keilan Robinson
|7
|PR
|D'Shawn Jamison
|5
|Xavier Worthy
|8
|Injured
|Suspended
|QB Maalik Murphy
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|WR Troy Omeire
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|WR Jaden Alexis
|LB Luke Brockermeyer
|OL Isaiah Hookfin
Quarterback — Junior Hudson Card is listed as the first co-starter here over redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers because he took the first snap with the first-team offense in the Orange-White game. Ewers made the most impressive play of the scrimmage with his long touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, but also threw an interception and had some accuracy issues. He’ll need to clean up those areas of his game during preseason camp. Card is the better game manager at this point. To win the job, though, he’ll probably need to start flashing his arm talent more consistently.
Running back — Status quo here from last season with the only difference the addition of early enrollee Jaydon Blue at the back end of the depth chart.
Wide receiver — Neyor emerged late in spring practice to take over the starting role from senior Marcus Washington, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. With three players departing from the position room, Texas lost some experience, but will be adding sophomore Troy Omeire, sophomore Agiye Hall, redshirt freshman Jaden Alexis, freshman Brenen Thompson, and freshman Savion Red in preseason camp, assuming that Omeire and Alexis are fully healthy by that point.
Tight end — The situational usage at this position makes it the most difficult to slot into the depth chart. Senior Jahleel Billingsley and sophomore Gunnar Helm were with the first-team offense when it opened in 12 personnel, but sophomore Ja’Tavion Sanders also received first-team reps in 11 personnel. And that could be how head coach Steve Sarkisian uses them this fall as Billingsley isn’t a strong enough blocker to hold his own in 11 personnel and Helm isn’t as much of a receiving threat as Sanders, who had some nice moments in the Orange-White and looks ready to be a factor in the passing game this fall.
Offensive line — Texas badly needs the help from the six signees arriving this summer. The two biggest bright spots in the spring were sophomore Hayden Conner and early enrollee Cole Hutson. Following the injury suffered by sophomore Andrej Karic, Conner emerged as the starting left tackle and played well there in the spring-ending scrimmage, earning the co-starter nod over Karic on the depth chart. Hutson passed some older players to step into the role that Conner vacated at right guard and is further along in his development than expected, an important accomplishment for him with heavy competition incoming.
Defensive line — The usage at Jack end will also likely be situational this year. In heavier fronts, junior Vernon Broughton will get a look at the position over sophomore Barryn Sorrell. Early enrollee Justice Finkley should also factor into the mix, perhaps as a situational pass rusher. Look for the two backup nose tackles, senior T’Vondre Sweat and sophomore Byron Murphy, to see some playing time next to senior Keondre Coburn in the interests of improving the run defense.
Linebacker — During the spring, the big news at inside linebacker was the development of junior Jaylan Ford, whose improved consistency could provide the Longhorns with a significant upgrade in athleticism at middle linebacker over last year’s starter, senior Luke Brockermeyer, who is still recovering from his ACL tear.
Cornerback — No real surprises here, although the Orange-White game did provide some confirmation that redshirt freshman Jamier Johnson and early enrollee Terrance Brooks aren’t quite ready for rotation roles. The hope is that Brooks will be by the end of preseason camp or at some point during the season. It may take a little bit longer for Johnson.
Safety — Junior Jerrin Thompson ended up starting with the first-team defense after a surge over junior Kitan Thompson, the former cornerback. Don’t be surprised if Crawford passes Thompson during preseason camp, though — he’s faster and more physical. Meanwhile, sophomore Morice Blackwell flashed enough physicality that he could be challenge for a spot in the rotation this fall.
Special teams — Redshirt freshman walk-on kicker Bert Auburn looked a little bit shaky in the Orange-White game, so Texas probably needs Will Stone to arrive ready to take over that job. For redshirt freshman punter Isaac Pearson, the big question is consistency. At deep snapper, Zach Edwards seems consistent enough to maintain that role unless Lance St. Louis really impresses in preseason camp.
