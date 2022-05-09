Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas S Earl Thomas faces arrest warrant issued last week

Texas Longhorns great Earl Thomas has had a rough run of luck lately. Multiple outlets report that an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas last week, in connection with the former Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens standout’s violation of a protective order.
From ESPN, per the Austin American-Statesman’s reporting: “Court records show the warrant, signed April 27, charges Thomas with a third-degree felony for at least two violations within 12 months of a protective order from May 2021 that stated he could only communicate with the woman through a co-parenting phone app, according to the paper.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Why aren’t Texas players getting drafted in the NFL more?
Austin American-Statesman: Golden, Bohls: NCAA would find curbing NIL abuses a real challenge
Dallas Morning News: How Scottie Scheffler has separated himself from D-FW’s Big 3, taken PGA Tour by storm
Inside Texas: Sunday: NIL and the change of focus, predicting the Texas offense
Inside Texas: Monday: Ivan Melendez’s greatness is rare
Inside Texas: Dear NCAA, do you feel in charge?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Dallas Morning News: SMU adds third Texas transfer in one week, gets commitment from WR Kelvontay Dixon
247Sports: The Stampede: Updates on several important out of state targets
247Sports: Jeremiah Smith, No. 1-ranked junior WR, recaps recent Texas, Oklahoma visits
247Sports: Heavy hitters and G League land on five-star Ron Holland’s top eight
247Sports: Who want the smoke: Texas junior Keanu Dawes has rocketed onto the high major radar
247Sports: Texas keeping in close contact with Jamaal Shaw
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Arch Manning predictions, OOS prospects and Texas, hoops notes
Inside Texas: New On3 recruiting prediction machine pick for Arch Manning
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Viva the Matadors: McGuire’s first recruits don’t disappoint
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Assessing the NCAA’s NIL problems
The Smoking Musket: A closer look at West Virginia’s JT Daniels
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Kevin Dresser adds two more to 2022 recruiting class
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Report: Nikola Jokic wins MVP for a second consecutive season
SB Nation: Mavs fan kicked out of arena for allegedly putting his hands on Chris Paul’s family
SB Nation: This F1 announcer thought he was talking to Patrick Mahomes. It was really Paolo Banchero
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball clinched two wins and a loss against the Baylor Bears over the weekend.
Add another CAREER RECORD to the list for our three-time All-American @JanaeJefferson4! pic.twitter.com/VXB40mVD4u— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) May 7, 2022
Loading comments...