Bevo’s Daily Roundup: 2024 Texas target QB Julian Sayin shows off arm at The QB Retreat

It’s unclear whether 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin will wind up with the Texas Longhorns in Austin a couple years from now. That depends on top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning’s upcoming commitment, in which he’ll decide between top contenders Texas, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still salivate over Sayin’s recent performance at The QB Retreat, a quarterback recruit camp.

See for yourself, click here to glance at 247Sports’ video of Sayin.

Or, simply rely on some of his high school film from 2021:

Julian Sayin finds Josh Davis in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 0.9 seconds left on the clock. Carlsbad takes a 34-33 lead on Torrey Pines. pic.twitter.com/0sgezt270Z — SBLive California (@SBLiveCA) October 2, 2021

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ Melendez is chasing Omaha trip, not home run records

Austin American-Statesman: An oral history of Texas’ 25-inning win over Boston College

247Sports: Morning Brew: Last of 21 summer football enrollees to arrive Wednesday; UT men’s golf goes for natty and more

247Sports: Watch: Texas welcomes summer enrollees to campus

Inside Texas: Team notes after the first Texas Longhorns summer workout

Inside Texas: Is Ja’Tavion Sanders Texas’ secret weapon in 2022? Part I: Blocking

Inside Texas: Freshman status and expectations on the Texas defensive line

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Report: Texas F Dylan Disu to withdraw from 2022 NBA Draft

Previewing the Austin Regional hosted by No. 9 seed Texas

Texas summer enrollees arrive on campus

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: WATCH: 5-star QB Julian Sayin at The QB Retreat

247Sports: Top247 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne sets Texas official visit

247Sports: Elite edge rusher Tausili Akana set for wild week

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns Wednesday recruiting notes

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: WCWS predictions for NCAA softball championship in Oklahoma City

247Sports: Big 12 Breakdown: How does the 2022 Baylor class stack up?

Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders grab three seed in Statesboro

Frogs O’ War: NCAA Baseball Bracket Announced: TCU headed to College Station

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: What’s old is new again!

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: John Madden returns as ‘Madden 23’ cover

SB Nation: How the Cowboys have one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL and we just don’t realize it

SB Nation: MJF, ‘the work,’ and the complicated messy nature of pro wrestling journalism

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND