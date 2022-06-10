Bevo’s Daily Roundup: UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston will officially join Big 12 in 2023

A new era in the Big 12 Conference starts July 2023, the league announced earlier today.
In other words, the BYU Cougars will shed their independent status, and the UCF Golden Knights, the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars will leave the American Athletic Conference, for the Big 12. It remains unclear what the next move will be on the part of the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners, who intend to join the SEC as late as 2025.
Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have reached agreement on a deal to exit the AAC and join the Big 12 in the summer of 2023, sources tell @TheAthletic. Announcements coming soon.— Max Olson (@max_olson) June 10, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: ‘Texas softball is for real’: WCWS trip proves Longhorns pointed up
247Sports: The Insider: Football summer workout updates
247Sports: Morning Brew: Big weekend for Texas baseball and for UT men’s and women’s track at NCAA Outdoor Championships
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 1 Oklahoma wins national title with 10-5 victory over No. 14 Texas
How to watch No. 9 seed Texas vs. East Carolina in the Greenville Super Regional
No. 9 seed Texas vs. No. 8 seed East Carolina advanced stats preview
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Experts weigh in on trio of official visitors seeing Austin this weekend
247Sports: Top-five ranked junior Isaiah Elohim discusses visit plans
247Sports: Elite edge rusher Tausili Akana talks notable stops
247Sports: WATCH: Elite running back Cedric Baxter arrives in Austin for official visit
Inside Texas: Humidor: Arch Manning and teammates, official and unofficial visitors, hoops recruiting
Inside Texas: Big 12 offensive tackle commit visiting Texas Friday
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma defeats Texas for WCWS Title, 10-5
Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas Football Summer Enrollee Report: James Livingston
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Early college basketball rankings for top-40 men’s teams in 2022-2023 after NBA deadline
SB Nation: Deshaun Watson allegations keep piling up without a word from the NFL
SB Nation: The Phoenix Mercury are starting to turn their season around
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- HAPPENING NOW.
Friday afternoon lineup!https://t.co/6hoBNsLOs3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Z2cn9FaZPu— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 10, 2022
Loading comments...