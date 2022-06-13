Bevo’s Daily Roundup: This month is huge for Texas football recruiting

Over the weekend, potential future Texas Longhorns visited campus, including 2023 four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. hailing from Disneyland’s neighbor, Orlando, Florida.

That’s not all, though, folks.

Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is also set to visit campus later this month, again. It’ll be his third trip of the month, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

How Important is a Recruit's Last Official Visit?



▫️Very

▫️If a recruit takes another OV after visiting your program, you have <25% chance of landing them

▫️Don't waste resources on recruits who move on

▫️Commit rate of the last OV is ~2-3X the rate of the next-to-last OV pic.twitter.com/dVyzpBIVy4 — Bud Davis (@JBudDavis) May 24, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: What’s social media saying about Texas advancing to the 2022 CWS?

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: How Texas ignored the undertaker to force Game 3 in Greenville

247Sports: Texas slugger Ivan Melendez breaks Division I BBCOR-era home run record in Greenville Super Regional

Inside Texas: Monday: Tristan Stevens catapults Texas to Omaha

Inside Texas: A Kwiatkowski defense with no edges?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 9 seed Texas advances to CWS with 11-1 win over No. 8 seed East Carolina

Dylan Campbell’s walk-off hit gives No. 9 seed Texas 9-8 win over No. 8 seed East Carolina

No. 9 seed Texas falls to No. 8 seed East Carolina 13-7

BON Roundtable: Can Texas reach Omaha?

Podcast: Previewing the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Wrapping up the first big visit weekend of the summer

247Sports: Mike at Night: Quick hits on official visitors from this weekend

247Sports: Touted RB Cedric Baxter wraps up “amazing” official visit to Texas

247Sports: Every new offer from the Texas Elite Bash underclassmen weekend

247Sports: Recruiting quick hits from Texas Elite Bash

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma, Texas to make SEC softball even more formidable

Dallas Morning News: How the Big 12 plans to market itself after Texas, Oklahoma leave for SEC

Dallas Morning News: New deal sees Houston, UCF and Cincy buy out of AAC early — can Texas and OU do the same?

Our Daily Bears: 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: BYU

Frogs O’ War: TCU football scores two more 2023 recruits

Frogs O’ War: TCU outfielder Sam Thompson enters transfer portal

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU stomps Virginia Tech, 11-2, to clinch College World Series berth

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Juco transfer Oluwafunto Akinshilo commits to Iowa State

Wide Right & Natty Lite: This weekend’s football recruits visiting Ames

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Jayson Tatum’s continued struggles are rooted in foul hunting and mismatches

SB Nation: Are the Vikings actually in play for Baker Mayfield?

SB Nation: The Detroit Lions could be a playoff bound team in 2022

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas is on the verge of claiming its second straight Directors’ Cup.

Texas might have the best athletic program when they enter the SEC, followed by Florida, Bama, and Arkansas. Based on previous standings in the Directors Cup https://t.co/UdXzdo42CM — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) June 12, 2022

Texas women’s track had a solid finish at the NCAA nationals over the weekend.