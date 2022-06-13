Game time set for No. 9 seed Texas vs. Notre Dame in the College World Series

The No. 9 seed Texas Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday in the College World Series at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN, the NCAA announced on Monday.

Texas advanced out of the Greenville Super Regional on Sunday with an 11-1 win over East Carolina interrupted by two lengthy weather delays as the Longhorns punched their ticket to Omaha for a record 38th time. Notre Dame was the winner of the Knoxville Super Regional after knocking off No. 1 seed Tennessee on Sunday with a 7-3 victory. It’s the third College World series appearance for the Fighting Irish.

Third-year head coach Link Jarrett’s team is 40-15 overall and had an argument for a national seed, although a 15-11 record in the ACC likely hurt Notre Dame, who did prove a tough opponent in the Statesboro Regional, beating Texas Tech twice and host Georgia Southern before upsetting Tennessee.

The Fighting Irish are ranked fourth in WarrenNolan.com’s ELO rankings and fourth in the live RPI. It’s an experienced team for Jarrett that bats .294, led by fifth-year senior catcher David LaManna, who is hitting .348. Senior outfielder Jack Zyska is the home run leader for the Irish with 13 on the season. On the mound, Notre Dame has a 3.95 ERA with opponents hitting .228 against them. Texas will likely face fifth-year senior left-hander John Bertrand, who is 9-3 with a 2.69 ERA.

The winner of Friday’s game between Texas and Notre Dame will face the winner of the early game between No. 5 seed Texas A&M and Oklahoma with the losers facing each other in an elimination game.