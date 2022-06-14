Podcast: Longhorns heading back to Omaha

In spite of a Friday afternoon scare, the Texas Longhorns are heading back to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series — trip No. 38 in the 75-year history of the event. Texas, in spite of troubles in the regular season, is exactly where everyone expected them to be, it just took a bit of a different journey to get there. Now they sit in a bracket with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who knocked off top-ranked Tennessee, as well as a pair of rivals — the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas also brought home a pair of second-place finishes at the track and field national championships, giving coach Edrick Floréal his fourth top-two finish in three seasons at the helm for the Longhorns as he continues to build that program back.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire ( Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)