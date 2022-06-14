Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas A&M calls for Alabama HC Nick Saban’s suspension after NIL comments

In the SEC, “it just means more.” In the Texas A&M Aggies’ case, it means more whining.

On3 reports that the Aggies are now calling for Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban’s suspension after Saban lit Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher’s fire over comments that Texas A&M bought its recruiting class through name, image and likeness following their four-loss season. Notably for the Aggies, their regular season 8-4 finish came despite going into 2021 with high hopes of being a College Football Payoff contender as a top five team.

“Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC,” Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork wrote in a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, according to On3’s report. “We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated. A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban.”

Boo-hoo. The Texas Longhorns will be there soon, fellas.

