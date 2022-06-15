Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas, Oklahoma reportedly intend to join SEC by 2024

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, who previously were expected to join the SEC by 2025, are now aiming to join by 2024.

The Statesman’s source called it “a realistic target date.”

The news comes after the Big 12 announced the official additions of the BYU Cougars, the Houston Cougars, the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Golden Knights in 2023. It remains unclear how the conference will be divvied (division’ed?) up before and after Texas and Oklahoma depart.

